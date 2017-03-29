Samsung in PR meltdown as store catches fire a day before Galaxy S8 launch

IN TODAY'S EDITION of you couldn't make this sh*t up, a Samsung store caught fire just a day before the Galaxy S8 launches.

That's according to a report at Strait Times, which says that a Samsung Experience store in Singapore mall AMK Hub caught fire on Tuesday morning. The fire was quickly put out by sprinklers and no-one was hurt, but other stores in the centre were forced to close temporarily.

The cause of the fire hasn't yet been determined, so it's as yet unclear whether a fire-prone smartphone is to blame. However, we can't help but think that the fire was more likely caused by a returned Galaxy Note 7 handset than a sneaky staffer smoking in the toilets.

Samsung has confirmed the incident in a statement, saying: "We were alerted to a fire at the Samsung Experience Store at AMK Hub in the early hours of Tuesday morning before store opening hours.

"The fire was extinguished by water sprinklers in the store and no one was injured during the incident. We are currently assessing the property damage and working closely with the authorities to determine the cause of the fire."

Samsung added that the store in question will remain temporarily closed during its investigation.

Even if an explodey-phone isn't to blame for the incident, it's unlikely gone down well with Samsung's PR department, who are no doubt trying to disassociate the words "Samsung" and "fire" while it gears up for Wednesday's launch of the Galaxy S8.

It's not been an easy ride in doing so, as just last month it was reported that a fire broke out at the Chinese factory that made some of the exploding batteries from the Galaxy Note 7. µ