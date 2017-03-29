Microsoft: We do all of this for the fans

WHATEVER WE AND YOU MIGHT THINK, Microsoft has a fan-centric culture and does everything that it does is to keep this fanbase happy.

Yeah, it was news to us as we read it on our Windows 10 laptop that upgraded without our involvement, after closing down another pop-up window about ByteFence which we have never wanted anything to do with but are constantly hassled about signing up for.

To be fair we do like the Xbox that Microsoft makes and it is basing a lot of this fanbase BS on the way that people react to its games machine. Yusuf Mehdi is the man with the message and he says that Microsoft gets a real glow when people get passionate about the Xbox. and that this informs all that it does.

"Xbox fans really are the standard by which we measure fan-centricity at Microsoft. The teams of Phil Spencer, Mike Nichols, Aaron Greenberg and of course Major Nelson have done amazing work in building an incredible base of engaged fans," said Mehdi.

"I admire their unwavering focus - everything they do has the gamer, the fan, at the centre. This approach has had an extremely positive effect on the products, the Xbox engineering and marketing teams, and our customers."

Mehdi reckons that Microsoft only delivers what people want and makes every endeavour to earn itself some passionate users. It has presumably learned some lessons from the Zune debacle.

"My learning is that you cannot create fans, you have to earn them. As our team has embarked on the journey to build a fan-centric culture at Microsoft, I have learned so much about how to focus our efforts." he said.

"There are four things things, that while simple and maybe obvious, make all the difference."

Mehdi lists the four things, which is handy because we would never have worked them out for ourselves. They are: do the right thing for customers, make exceptional products, create a connection and surprise and delight customers.

To these things we say three words: Windows 10 updates. But Medhi has one word for it, and that word is Surface. He reckons that people have taken the surface to their hearts and that warms the cockles of its.

"When we announced the Surface Book, the expectation was that this was just another laptop, and then in that moment in the introductory video by Panos Panay when the screen unexpectedly detaches to show that this device is so much more - instant surprise, instant delight," he added.

"Same with the Surface Studio, when with a touch of a finger, the screen was laid flat and the Surface Dial pressed against it to inspire a whole new way for people to create on a PC. Our Surface fans appreciate those moments of magic on the introduction because they understand that we are doing it for them. And in their delight, we draw our own.

Eurgh, it feels a bit weird when you think about it. µ