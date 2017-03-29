US citizens' web history can be bought and sold as FCC rule is abolished

Your number could be up if you're careless with your computer

US CITIZENS are one Tango'ed signature away from having their internet history made available for view or even sale without their express permission.

The Republican House of Representatives passed a resolution overnight which overturns a rule laid down by the FCC during the Obama administration that meant that users had to give their permission before such data was used by third-parties and any breach would be reported as a hack.

The big problem here is that there's almost no clarity on what ISPs can and can't do. There's a clause about being good and responsible but it's open to interpretation.

What's more, his information doesn't have to be anonymised, so if you look at porn, then there's every chance you will get porn ads served back at you at a later date.

Most important of all - don't confuse the providers (ISPs) with the websites you've signed up to. Google and Facebook can see where you click to get to and from their sites. So can we, and anyone else who uses Google Analytics. But you've agreed to that with the cookie thing that you clicked, back in the dim and distant past.

What we're talking about is ISPs. Internet Providers. The Comcasts and Verizons of this world who can see everything you do. Yes, even that thing with the thing that you're ashamed of. They can see if you used your webcam while you did it, where you went from where you went to and how it relates to all the other dirt they've got on you. And as soon as Trump signs this law (and he's expected to) then that becomes public property to the highest bidder.

Ass… meet boomerang teeth, come to bite you.

It's happening now, every day, but that's because at some point you've agreed to some terms and conditions somewhere that make it nice and legal. So from day to day, that means that you'll see very little difference, but in reality, if you try to manage such things, your days are well and truly numbered.

Critics of the bill (ie the Democrats) have been vocal in their concern over what would happen if the bill passed.

"The consequences of passing this resolution are clear: broadband providers like AT&T, Comcast, and others will be able to sell your personal information to the highest bidder without your permission," said Representative Anna Eshoo (D-CA)

"And no one will be able to protect you, not even the Federal Trade Commission that our friends on the other side of the aisle keep talking about."

But one winner will be VPN providers who have already started to see a rise in the number of people interested in protecting their privacy.

NordVPN who has already seen an 86 per cent spike in enquiries, is not surprised. CMO Marty P. Kamden explains: "Such spikes in user interest in VPNs are not unusual - whenever a government announces increase in surveillance, people turn to privacy tools. We saw similar spikes back in November when UK passed the law dubbed ‘The Snoopers Charter' or after the revelation about CIA surveillance by the Wikileaks.

"We are worried about the global tendency to invade Internet users' privacy, and we are glad we can offer a reliable tool that helps people keep their information private. We want to stress that privacy tools are needed every day, not only during such moments - to protect yourself from ever-growing online security threats and increasing surveillance."

The new regime is also expected to give Net Neutrality a similar pummeling later in the year. µ