Johnny Depp signs on to play John McAfee in a film of his life

HIGH PITCHED ROALD DAHL RUINER JOHNNY DEPP has signed up to what we reckon will be the role of his life.

While some actors have taken on critically acclaimed roles as Stephen Hawking, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg, Depp will be playing the INQUIRER's favourite technology person, the marvellous John McAfee.

We assumed that the film will focus on the genesis of McAfee the company, and perhaps its sale to Intel, and then perhaps the struggles he has had in winning his name back. Or it might have been 90 minutes of a man not eating a shoe.

This is why we do not work in Hollywood. For one thing, we would have chosen Chuck Norris as our McAfee or perhaps Jean Claude Van-Damme. What's more, we never even considered that the movie might concern the controversial Belize years.

These years, which saw our hero accused of taking all sorts of drugs, being wildly paranoid and maybe even killing someone, would make for an interesting movie.

Depp has kind of been here before. He has played Hunter S Thompson for example, and if he went method when it came to his acting there, and plans to do it again, we suggest that he keeps medical personnel close by.

Depp's role is actually unconfirmed, and we got so excited about it we can't be sure where we actually read it. Oh, actually the man himself, McAfee that is, has retweeted a couple of tweets about it, that's good enough for us.

There is some information about the movie on the IMDB film catalogue. There we read that it has a working title called Running in the Background, which we can see is a pun on the antivirus and the on-the-lam Belize time.

"McAfee went on the run for three weeks before crossing the border to Guatemala. Guatemalan authorities detained him soon after entry, and fighting against deportation to Belize. Has the security software guru become a gun-toting, paranoid killer who says strange things and bends reality? Is he a genius that has just saved America, while exposing one of the biggest scandals of all time? Or, has he just acted out the greatest mindgame of all time?," says the IMDB's useful plot summary.

"Running in the Background (Working Title) It is the only official account, based John McAfee's personal diary, of the life and times of the man himself -starting from his childhood to running from his life in the most televised manhunt in history while revealing all unanswered questions and secrets."

Get your popcorn ready. µ