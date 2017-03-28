Ikea is the latest entrant to the race for your smart home

FLATPACKED FUNSTER Ikea has become the latest entrant to the world of smart lighting with a competitively priced set up to rival the likes of Philips Hue and LIFX.

The TRÅDFRI LED bulb range comes with its own app or a remote control to set the mood for any given situation and marks the launch of the company's "Home Smart" range.

"Our research told us that the existing smart lighting technology was perceived as being too expensive and difficult to understand," said the company that makes unpronounceable products.

"With this in mind, we set out to make our smart lighting solutions easy to use and affordable," says Helen Akinsete, lighting sales leader at IKEA UK and Ireland.

"With IKEA Home Smart we aim to improve everyday life at home by making it more convenient and comfortable. IKEA Home Smart is not about making gadgets. It's about adding functionality to our entire product range by integrating technology into our home furnishing offer.

"Through targeting everyday frustrations, we combine our life at home knowledge with technology to make life more convenient and comfortable, saving time, space and frustration.

"Our first offering, wireless charging, was hugely successful and smart lighting was a natural progression as our second launch. We're busy exploring new ways of implementing technology in the home and will continue to develop ranges in the years to come."

It's not clear if the Ikea system will be standalone or if it will offer integration with smart home systems, hubs or assistants.

What is clear is that this is priced to compete with prices starting from just £15 for a dimmable bulb with panels designed to fit Ikea kitchen cabinets for around £70. Motion sensors start at £25.

Ikea is already offering wireless charging products for compatible phones, with a range of retrofit pads, and a number of lamps and surfaces with pads built in. µ