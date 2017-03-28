Brit under-10s crowdfunding their place at World Robotics finals

TWO GIRLS aged just eight and nine have been selected to represent Great Britain in the Vex IQ World Championship Robotics Finals in Louisville, Kentucky next month, providing, that is, they can raise the air fare.

Emily Duffy and Beth Thomas from Welwyn Garden City are currently crowdfunding the £5,000 they need for their airfare and entrance fee for Roy the Robot.

The kids have already won seven regional and national awards with their robots, and have formed a team WGCMicrobots, managed by their dads who keep fans up to date with their progress on Twitter.

They beat competition from older children to earn their place in the world championships, which is particularly keen to encourage young girls to take an interest in computing and engineering.

Emily's Dad Andrew told the Welwyn Hatfield Times (yeah, we know, we only quote from the best): "Emily and Beth will be the youngest competitors there by some way but it is a fantastic opportunity to expose them to this new and emerging technology.

"We don't have a lot for time to raise the sponsorship but this is a good cause for these two young ladies.

"The tournaments consist of skills challenges which involve manually operating the robot in a grid area, as well as automatically programming it so it picks up three, three-inch balls, shooting them into a scoring zone, as well as manoeuvring up a ramp in a timed challenge."

So far the kids, and Roy, have raised just over £,2000 via their Just Giving page.

As long-time advocates of women in tech, robots, and of course our extensive coverage of the relaunched Robot Wars, we're very keen for the team to succeed and wish them all the best. We'll let you know how they get on.

If you want to help, donate via card or Paypal here. µ