Amazon's cashier-less store goes titsup when more than 20 people are shopping
Retailer forced to delay Amazon Go opening due to technical glitches
EVERYTHING SELLER Amazon won't be launching its cashier-less convenience store as soon as it had hoped, with technical glitches said to have delayed the opening.
Amazon Go was first announced back in December, as a new kind of shop that lets you avoid human contact by using computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning technology to track customers around the shop.
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that this technology isn't working quite as Amazon had planned, as the system has trouble keeping up if there are more than 20 people in the store at one time. It also has difficulty tracking items if they're moved from a specific location on the shelf.
The report adds that Amazon Go, which was set to launch this month, only works as it should if there are a handful of people inside, and if they're moving slowly.
Technical issues aren't the only issue that has plagued Amazon Go, as privacy groups were quick to slam cashier-less shopping initiative as taking privacy invasion to a "whole new level".
Dr Richard Tynan, technologist at Privacy International, said that Amazon likely will use invasive technologies to bombard shoppers with online ads.
"Retailers have long been the driver of many privacy invasive technologies. Whether it is to better place advertisements or to track shoppers' movements, understanding intimate details about consumers' habits by collecting personal data is their goal. The new Amazon Go store will take this to a whole new level," he said.
Echoing Tynan's remarks, the Open Rights Group (ORG) has also called for Amazon to be upfront about how they are going to use the data that it slurp through its Go initiative, adding that this information should be binned once consumers' have left the shop.
"The convenience of such a store is very attractive but shouldn't come at the expense of privacy. Amazon need to be very clear about how they are going to use the data that will be generated," a spokesperson for ORG told INQ.
"Amazon will need to collect a certain amount of data to ensure that correct payment is made and to prevent theft but we'd expect them to give people the option of opting out from having their movements intensely tracked." µ
INQ Latest
Johnny Depp signs on to play John McAfee in a film of his life
Fear and Loathing in Belize
Ikea is the latest entrant to the race for your smart home
And the whole point is that they're minimum assembly
ORG calls out Amber Rudd on Investigatory Powers codes consultations
Privacy campaigners want answers
Brit under-10s crowdfunding their place at World Robotics finals
Two girls shouting "in yo face, Lovelace"