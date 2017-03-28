Amazon's cashier-less store goes titsup when more than 20 people are shopping

Amazon Go: Cashierless store goes titsup when more than 20 people are shopping

EVERYTHING SELLER Amazon won't be launching its cashier-less convenience store as soon as it had hoped, with technical glitches said to have delayed the opening.

Amazon Go was first announced back in December, as a new kind of shop that lets you avoid human contact by using computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning technology to track customers around the shop.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that this technology isn't working quite as Amazon had planned, as the system has trouble keeping up if there are more than 20 people in the store at one time. It also has difficulty tracking items if they're moved from a specific location on the shelf.

The report adds that Amazon Go, which was set to launch this month, only works as it should if there are a handful of people inside, and if they're moving slowly.

Technical issues aren't the only issue that has plagued Amazon Go, as privacy groups were quick to slam cashier-less shopping initiative as taking privacy invasion to a "whole new level".

Dr Richard Tynan, technologist at Privacy International, said that Amazon likely will use invasive technologies to bombard shoppers with online ads.

"Retailers have long been the driver of many privacy invasive technologies. Whether it is to better place advertisements or to track shoppers' movements, understanding intimate details about consumers' habits by collecting personal data is their goal. The new Amazon Go store will take this to a whole new level," he said.

Echoing Tynan's remarks, the Open Rights Group (ORG) has also called for Amazon to be upfront about how they are going to use the data that it slurp through its Go initiative, adding that this information should be binned once consumers' have left the shop.

"The convenience of such a store is very attractive but shouldn't come at the expense of privacy. Amazon need to be very clear about how they are going to use the data that will be generated," a spokesperson for ORG told INQ.

"Amazon will need to collect a certain amount of data to ensure that correct payment is made and to prevent theft but we'd expect them to give people the option of opting out from having their movements intensely tracked." µ