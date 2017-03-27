Nokia (shrug emoji) warns smartphone users about an increase in mobile threats

REMEMBER US COMPANY Nokia has released a report into the severity of smartphone security problems that suggests that problems are far worse than anyone thought.

Nokia says that things are bleak - it isn't talking about its place in the smartphone marketplace - and that the number of mobile infections increased in 2016 and peaked in the second half of the year.

Its studies found that smartphone infections rose nearly 400 per cent in 2016 and accounted for 85 per cent of all mobile device infections in the second half of 2016.

"Mobile device infection rates rose steadily throughout 2016, reaching an all-time high in October and growing 63 per cent over the first half of the year," says Nokia.

"Further, smartphones were targeted most often in July through December, accounting for 85 per cent of all mobile device infections and smartphone infections increased 83 per cent during this period, compared to the first half of the year."

Pour yourself a stiff drink because Nokia has also wised up to the fact that the Internet of Things (IoT) presents a collection of threats in itself.

"The latest Threat Intelligence Report also highlights major vulnerabilities in the rapidly expanding universe of IoT devices, underscoring the need for the industry to re-evaluate its IoT deployment strategies to ensure these devices are securely configured, managed and monitored," it added sagely.

It feels a bit like someone at the bus stop telling you about smartphone insecurity if we are honest, mixed with sadness and nostalgia. Imagine this being read by the guy who did the voiceover in the Stand By Me movie.

"The security of IoT devices has become a major concern. The Mirai botnet attacks last year demonstrated how thousands of unsecured IoT devices could easily be hijacked to launch crippling DDoS attacks. As the number and types of IoT devices continue to proliferate, the risks will only increase," said Kevin McNamee, head of the Nokia Threat Intelligence Lab.

"Nokia's network-based security can help address this growing threat by detecting activity before a DDoS attack occurs, enabling service providers to take corrective actions that mitigate the impact." µ