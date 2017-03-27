Germany is beating off a Fancy Bear to keep the Russian hackers out of its politics

A BRACE OF NICHT WILLKOMMEN cyber attacks from the Russian hacking gang "Fancy Bear" rained down on German systems last year, but were beaten off by local systems.

Germany reckons that the Fancy Bears, also known as APT28, were set on disrupting local elections, which sounds a bit like that happened with Hillary Clinton. According to Reuters the hackers set up an internet domain for Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in the Baltic region and used it to carry out spear phishing attacks against politicians in the Bundestag.

That happened last year, according to Arne Schoenbohm, president of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). We've found a PDF from the BSI that discusses the state of German IT last year, so we will move away from Reuters now.

"The complexity of IT, and increasing digitalisation and networking provide cyber attackers with wide-ranging opportunities to spy on information, sabotage business and administrative processes and otherwise benet by unlawful means at the expense of third parties. These attacks focus on companies and critical infrastructures as well as on administrative bodies, research institutions and citizens," says our man Arne there.

"We are increasingly entrusting networked IT systems with sensitive processes - including autonomous vehicles and vital facilities involved in the provision of public services. Digitalisation without sufficient cyber security will not be successful."

Page 33 of the 68 page PDF - we read most of it in the bath - is where we get down to the business of government and German IT whizzkids with Japanese ping pong player-like batting away skills.

However, and internal curses here, there is no mention of Fancy Bear or APT28.

Ah the BSI had Reuters' ear in an interview, that explains everything. Back at the news agency's pages we find out that the second hack also involved a spearphishing attack against MPs in the lower house of parliament, which is known locally as the Bundestag, and will not be as fun as it sounds.

"Germany remains in danger in the cyber arena since we are highly digitized. The more we digitize, the more dependent we become on networks, the greater the risk of attack," added Arne Schoenbohm as he told the agency that his agency does what it does, but that politicians do not always listen to advice.

"We give them advice and help them with certain measures. But in the end, what each party does is its own responsibility."

The PDF has a bit more information on the kind of stuff that the BSI gets up to and the kind of scrapes that it keeps its politicians out of.

"In government authorities, widespread malicious ransomware programs which lead to infections in many organisations, barely penetrated as far as the end systems. Government network mail servers filter out suspicious attachments," it says.

"In addition to this, the BSI creates antivirus signatures itself from the malicious program campaigns observed," it says. "These are activated in the government network at short notice. Each month, 44,000 malicious programs on average are filtered out of email traffic". µ