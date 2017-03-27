An unsecure dishwasher has entered the IoT war against humanity

You are looking into the jaws of death, probably

BAD NEWS FOR THE STEPFORD WIVES, the dream of the internet-connected dishwasher has been busted wide apart by a security bod who found a vulnerability with one.

We had to sit down for a while here because the idea of a connected dishwasher annoyed us, not least of all because of all the manual washing up that we seem to do. We can only imagine that it is people like Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg that indulge in such things, so we wish them all the best with the plate wiping danger boxes that they must have spent so much cash on.

A warning about the threat popped up on Friday. Its summary is short and shiny and fingers Miele as the host of dirty dishwashing.

"An issue was discovered on Miele Professional PG 8528 PST10 devices. The corresponding embedded web server PST10 WebServer typically listens to port 80 and is prone to a directory traversal attack; therefore, an unauthenticated attacker may be able to exploit this issue to access sensitive information to aid in subsequent attacks," it says.

More information, though not a huge amount, is available on the Seclists website. There we learn that the dishwasher spoiler is a chap called Jens Regel and that he works with an outfit called Schneider & Wulf, which is German and does not make dishwashers.

Regel says that he has contacted Miele on a number of occasions about the issue, but had failed to get a response to his missives, and this has no updated information on the vulnerability.

He added, bleakly that "we are not aware of an actual fix." We will endeavour to find out Miele's side of this story, but presumably, it is working on making an internet ice cream scoop or something.

Progress, like piles of washing up, never, ever stops. µ