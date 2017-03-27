Snoopers' Charter: 16,000 public sector staff empowered to spy on web browsing records

MORE THAN 16,000 public sector staff have been empowered by Section 4 of the Investigatory Powers Act to snoop on people's web browsing records.

And that's before the estimated 4,000 staff at security agency MI5, the 5,500 at GCHQ and 2,500 at MI6 are taken into account.

That's according to the responses from a series of almost 100 Freedom of Information (FOI) requests made in a bid to find out exactly who has the power to snoop on ordinary people's web browsing histories under the Act.

GCHQ, the Home Office, MI6, the National Crime Agency, the Ministry of Justice, all three armed forces and Police Service of Scotland all failed to respond to the FOI requests, so the total could be much higher.

According to WhoIsHostingThis.com, a tool that enables internet users to find out which web hosting company a site is hosted with and the organisation that filed the FOI requests, the sheer number of people empowered under the Investigatory Powers Act will increase the risk of a large-scale breach of highly sensitive data.

"Small-scale data protection breaches happen all the time; large scale hacks aren't that rare. And the UK government has a long track record of losing personal data accidentally, too," claimed the organisation.

Access to people's web browsing histories by public sector staff is broken down into two types, full access or entities, the latter which provides a more restricted view.

"It's important to get to grips with the sheer scale of the issue. There are a dizzying number of people with access to your private data. They all have permission to see what you get up to on your laptop or phone. And, in some cases, it isn't clear how their jobs have anything to do with the supposed reasons the Investigatory Powers Act was passed in the first place," the organisation added.

There are almost 3,000 staff at HMRC with the power to peruse people's internet connection records out of 56,000 'full-time equivalents', which means that more than five per cent of employees can spy on people's web browsing histories. That is on top of 10,578 in the UK's various police forces.

The Investigatory Powers Act became law in 2016 after almost a decade in which governments of various complexions had tried - and failed - to bring in such all-encompassing web surveillance laws. µ