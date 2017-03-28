Triby is the first third-party Alexa speaker to hit the UK

THE FIRST third-party device with Amazon's Alexa AI built in has reached the UK.

French firm Invoxia released Triby some time ago, but until today, one of its killer features, integration with the voice assistant, has been missing.

All that has now changed, with support for UK/IE English, and German rolled out to the companion app today.

Triby is an awesome piece of kit, even without Alexa. It's a high quality, low profile speaker, with the ability to make calls to other devices and other users over IP, Spotify Connect, internet radio and Bluetooth.

You can leave visual messages on its e-ink screen, with a little pop-out flag on the side of the device which reveals when there is a message.

Designed as a kitchen speaker, Triby is even magnetic, sticking to the fridge for an ultra-low profile. We also found it great for the bedroom, where you might not want always-on listening.

Alexa can either be triggered with always-on listening, as is the case with Amazon Echo, or it can be set to respond via a push button, if you prefer a less always-on experience.

"As one of our first Alexa Fund companies, it's great to see Triby Family offer their customers Alexa integration today," said Steve Rabuchin, vice president of Amazon Alexa.

"We believe voice is the most natural way to interact with technology in your home, which is one reason we've made access to the Alexa Voice Service available to device makers and developers for free."

We've been sitting on Triby, a product that we fell immediately in love with when we first saw it several months ago, as we wanted to allow Alexa integration to come online, and sure enough, with a quick update to the app, we were up and running in two minutes flat.

Invoxia has a pedigree in VoIP handsets and bridges between call and mobile, which is reflected in the 'intercom' aspect of Triby. Its latest product is the NVX200, a docking station for your mobile which turns it into a desk phone, which we'll be reviewing soon in our 'Pimp my desk' feature.

A new version of Triby, known as Triby IO is also in the works, which will include an even wider range of smart home integration.

Triby Family (the current edition) is available now for £155 from Mobilefun. Plus if you use the code INQ30, you'll get 30% off (for a limited period only!) µ