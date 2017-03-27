Amber Rudd doesn't think you need WhatsApp encryption

HEY YOU, STOP REVELLING IN THAT ONLINE PRIVACY. Home Secretary Amber Rudd thinks that it is b*llocks and wants to put an end to things that stop the police from blundering into social media must-haves like WhatsApp.

A terrible thing happened in London last week and it has given a lot of people a lot of opportunity to spread fear and panic.

It has also set a lot of knees a jerking. Amber Rudd's knee was jerking in the direction of WhatsApp because the Westminster attacker might have sent a message using it before he did his bad thing.

The police would like to access this, or these, message(s), but they can't. So Amber Rudd went on the telly to say how WhatsApp being encrypted was wrong, and that the police should have the golden key to its shitty content.

"It is completely unacceptable, there should be no place for terrorists to hide," she told the BBC Andrew Marr Show.

"We need to make sure that organisations like WhatsApp, and there are plenty of others like that, don't provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other."

Rudd, who may not get on telly often, became fueled by the subject and started to suggest that the government would lean on technology firms and bend them to its ill wills.

"We have to have a situation where we can have our security services get into the terrorists' communications," she added. "That's absolutely the case."

That might be her case, but not everyone agrees and people have baulked at her bullshit plans to force arms and insert her own will into things.

Amber Rudd sounding like a lot the IT Crowd's Jen explaining to th board that if you Google "Google" you can break the Internet. #hashtag pic.twitter.com/UxnTFzOzBy — Iain Weir (@shutteritch) March 26, 2017

"It is right that technology companies should help the police and intelligence agencies with investigations into specific crimes or terrorist activity, where possible. This help should be requested through warrants and the process should be properly regulated and monitored," said Open Rights Group executive director Jim Killock.

"However, compelling companies to put backdoors into encrypted services would make millions of ordinary people less secure online. We all rely on encryption to protect our ability to communicate, shop and bank safely."

Amber Rudd is using the oldest trick in the book... Use a tragic event to suspend peoples rights... Hitler infamously used this tactic #Marr — Trevin Shu (@RealTrevinShu) March 26, 2017

Meanwhile, others are suggesting that Rudd does not have a Scooby Doo about technology and doesn't understand that this will create more problems than it solves.

"When building a back-door into any system, you inherently introduce vulnerabilities that could be exploited by malicious entities such as hackers. These hackers could be state-sponsored individuals, or a group of terrorists themselves. It is entirely possible that malicious actors could use these vulnerabilities to gather users' information and leak, sell or even exploit it," said Noah Stride, a systems administrator for the Pirate Party UK.

"In short, whilst Rudd makes the argument that weakening encryption might increase national security, it would empirically end up achieving the complete opposite." µ