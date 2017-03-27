Updategate: Three sue Microsoft after Windows 10 'destroys data'

MICROSOFT IS facing a lawsuit over the rollout of its Windows 10 operating system, which, it is claimed, caused borkage of hardware and the destruction of data.

Three complainants have filed a suit in Chicago District Court which claims that Microsoft "failed to exercise reasonable care in designing, formulating, and manufacturing the Windows 10 upgrade and placing it into the stream of commerce."

They go on to claim the software is significantly bug-ridden and not be fit for purpose, adding that Microsoft didn't warn people of the risks of upgrade.

"As a result of its failure to exercise reasonable care, [the company] distributed an operating system that was liable to cause loss of data or damage to hardware," the lawsuit claims.

This isn't the first lawsuit we've seen regarding Windows 10. Last June a woman in California was offered $10,000 after her computer was borked by the update. However, at the time Microsoft claimed it was settling because it was cheaper than fighting and an existing class action suit was filed last year in Seattle.

The first stage will be for the suit to be declared as class action. This means that anyone in the USA who upgraded from Windows 7 (Windows 8 would not be included under this motion) and has had any of the symptoms described within 30 days.

Updategate is also covered, with the claim that we have harboured all along, that Windows 10 "often installs itself without any action being taken by the consumer."

Microsoft, who are known for their terrible, terrible sound bites that often take days to reach us, told The Register: "The Windows 10 free upgrade program was a choice designed to help people take advantage of the most secure, and most productive Windows,".

Which is guff, and doesn't actually change the fact that it does what it does, and what it does is a fricking pain in the arse.

(We might add that we'd ask for our own quote, but until Microsoft finds a way to give us timely input, we've decided just to moan about how slow their Redmond Press team are instead).

The quote goes on: "Customers had the option not to upgrade to Windows 10. If a customer who upgraded during the one year program needed help with the upgrade experience, we had numerous options including free customer support and 31-days to roll back to their old operating system. We believe the plaintiffs' claims are without merit."

We will happily argue till we're blue in the face that even if what Microsoft did is technically correct, the ways they set about things, the way it was explained and the illusion of change was far outweighed by an almost impossible sense of inevitability that Microsoft created again and again to users, and so at the very least the rollout was irresponsible. But that's just out four penneth. µ