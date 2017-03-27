What you missed in tech last week: Windows 10 keylogger, AMD 'plotting' 16-core Ryzen CPU

LAST WEEK saw Redditors claim that Windows 10 has a pseudo-keylogger and it's still turned on by default, three years after the INQUIRER originally broke the story.

We first pointed to the fact that the terms and conditions of the Windows 10 Insider programme included an agreement to accept use of a keylogger way back in 2014, and we were told at the time that it was related to the fact it was a beta, it was for product testing only and it was a permission, it didn't mean they were actually using it.

But now Reddit has pointed out that the same clause remains in the final version of the operating system, and that it is being actively used as part of the personalisation process.

We've rounded up the top 10 stories from last week below. µ

'Windows 10 has a keylogger' story is back, three years after we first broke it

Yeah. That was us. Now Reddit has pointed out it has become 'normal'

JavaScript remains most in-demand, but devs keen to defect to TypeScript, Google Go

Apple's Swift and F# also on developers' to-do lists



AMD said to be planning 'behemoth' 16-core, 32-thread Ryzen CPU

Chipmaker is setting its sights on Intel Xeon, Broadwell and Skylake silicon

Apple trashes iCloud hack threats, says its system hasn't been breached

Firm calls bullsh*t on Turkish hackers' claims

Google Nest vulnerability is a gift to burglars

A little bit of Bluetooth here, a 90-second window there

Spanish dude reveals terrifying sex robot that wants to be romanced

Go for it, if you want to draw back a stump

Microsoft Edge InPrivate photos can be easily recovered with freeware

Was that the sound of tightening sphincters?



Windows 10 Insiders are rocking what appears to be the Creators Update

It might not be, but it almost certainly is

Google Chrome is 'least pwnable' browser in hacking tournament

But Edge is yet to turn the corner

Nintendo wanted now-defunct CyanogenMod OS to power Switch, was told to 'stick it'

But former Cyanogen CEO claims console 'still uses bits of Android'