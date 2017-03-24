Google Updates: Of Pi, Pixel and Pikachu

They're updates about Google, it's where we get the name

Hangouts is losing SMS Support

Chrome is most secure browser

Android devices aren't getting enough patches

Nest can be pwned by burglars

Android O dev preview is here

Hate ads lead to Brit brand boycott

IT HASN'T been a great week for Google what with all the sabre rattling over its placement of adverts next to hate content, tying in with an unfortunate event. Eric Schmidt has said that he can't "guarantee" that it won't happen again, though the company is cracking down hard.

But next week looks set to be better. We're expecting an announcement on Monday morning. And we think we know what it is. When we know more, so will you.

In other news, Google has confirmed that its Android Things IoT platform won't work on Raspberry Pi W, which is a big disappointment for prototype developers. Eben Upton, King of Pi has said that he hopes that the decision not to support ARMv6 chips will be reversed in due course.

Good news for Pixel users - it appears that the problems with Bluetooth have finally been resolved, at the server end. We're not quite sure how this works in practice but we'll roll with it…

As more and more of Google+ is stripped away, one of the features that was, itself nicked from another app, is making a comeback. Latitude, the feature that allowed you to share your location with friends is coming back, this time as part of Google Maps. It will also include a feature that will give you an ETA of when the person is likely to arrive to meet you.

A curious claim earlier this week, as it emerged that Nintendo had been very keen for its new Switch device to run on Android, and specifically Cyanogenmod, the now erstwhile custom ROM. We are reliably told however, that Mario and Friends were told to "stick it".

And finally, for those of you to get your INQ fix from Google News, some good news, as the official Google News and Weather app has been expanded to include the hundreds of stories you see on the desktop version. µ