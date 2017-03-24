Instagram wants people to meet in person and use two-factor authentication

EVERYONE FORCING THEIR HOLIDAY AND ARSE PHOTOS AT YOU 2D EXPERIENCE Instagram wants to arrange of gathering of is people and has finally adopted two-factor authentication.

Instagram's plan to bring people together probably makes sense to it, but we wouldn't be fancy going. Imagine all the duck face ladies brandishing handbags and hair extensions, and all the ones with small dogs, the cats wearing coats, and the men with moustaches. We haven't even got to the sandwiches yet.

"On March 25 and 26, tens of thousands of Instagrammers all over the world will come together for Worldwide InstaMeet 15 to share their stories and spread kindness in the world," says Instagram about that.

"You can find an InstaMeet near you or spread kindness by leaving an encouraging comment, giving an inspiring person a like or sharing a message of support with a friend." So there you go, those are all the details you need to avoid that.

What you do want to know if you do use Instagram is that less is sometimes more, and that the photo application now boasts two-factor authentication, which is something that you ought to be embracing.

It comes as part of moves to make Instagram a nicer place to hang out - unless of you course you are an unsolicited penis or just a person who behaves like a prick.

"As part of our goal to build a safe environment, we also have some updates to announce. Soon you may notice a screen over sensitive photos and videos when you scroll through your feed or visit a profile," said Instagram about what we perceive is a dinkle problem.

"While these posts don't violate our guidelines, someone in the community has reported them and our review team has confirmed they are sensitive. This change means you are less likely to have surprising or unwanted experiences in the app. If you'd like to see a post that is covered with a screen, simply tap to reveal the photo or video."

"Additionally, two-factor authentication is now available to everyone. This tool adds an extra layer of security to your Instagram account by requiring a code every time you log in. Tap the gear icon on your profile and choose Two-Factor Authentication to turn it on."

Whoop for the two-factor news. This is great news for users because it applies a lovely little layer of security and saves punters from privacy breaches and from password packing internet pickpockets. µ