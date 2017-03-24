Windows 10 Insiders are rocking what appears to be the Creators Update

THE WAIT is almost over. The much anticipated Windows 10 Creators Update (aka Redstone 2) has hit the Release To Manufacturer (RTM) stage, with Windows Insiders on both the slow and fast rings getting it in quick succession.

It's unusual for both rings to get the same build so quickly and in this case, it's been three days fuelling speculation.

Well-known leaker WalkingCat released an upgrade assistant tool which a bit of teardown shows the current build as being 15063.

"One of the best features of Windows 10 is that it keeps getting better with every update. This PC is currently not running the latest and most secure version of Windows 10. This PC is running version 14393. The latest version is 15063"

Now, that could be a dynamic message that will change when another build is released, but the suggestion is that it isn't, given that it still says 15063 when run on a version of Windows not in the Insider program.

So you don't want to wait for your easter present? No problem. Just join the Insider Programme now, and you'll get what seems pretty sewn on as the Creators' Update of Windows 10.

The new version which will become Windows 10 on release, depreciating previous versions, includes a raft of new features including Paint 3D, aimed at grabbing the traditional market of Mac Users, and a Gaming mode that improves the gaming experience by putting all background apps on silent running.

A further major update (Redstone 3) is expected in the Autumn, which will include a brand new UI, codenamed Project Neon, however, the reality is that the rollout of updates has been slow enough to lower expectation.

A recent piece of research from AdDuplex showed that it took a full four months for last years' Anniversary Update to get to everyone, and given that it's almost impossible to turn off automatic updating, that means it took that long just to filter out of Redmond. µ