Scandal-struck Uber promises to release diversity report

UBER, THE TAXI FIRM THAT TAXIS do not like, is currently being battered by scandals. However, in the midst of this, it has committed to releasing a diversity report, possibly in the hopes that this will make it look better.

Uber has been accused of varying degrees of sexism, and a number of previous Uber'ers have gone so far as to delete the application in protest. This is 2017's equivalent of burning books.

Starting with the positives. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, founder and president of the Rainbow Push Coalition met just this week to discuss how diverse Uber was. During the discussion, Uber committed to releasing its diversity information next month. This is earlier than it had been planning to do that.

"It was a privilege to meet Rev. Jackson and I learned a tremendous amount from his insight, " said Kalanick.

"Creating a more diverse and inclusive company is a top priority and it starts with releasing our demographic data, which we will do very soon. We look forward to continuing to work with Rainbow Push as we implement programs committed to diversity and inclusion."

Rev Jackson is equally enthused, perhaps because the results will be announced at the Push Coalition's PUSHTech2020 summit on April 19 in Silicon Valley.

He said: "Uber has taken a critical and important first step in directly confronting troubling claims of sexual harassment and other systemic issues that have cast a dark shadow on the company."

Meanwhile, at the Guardian, some other things are being said about Uber that are not so grand. The newspaper has found a lady who was almost hired by Uber, by a lady, but baulked at the idea because of sexism.

That is one thing but then we read that the Uber lady, told the righteous lady that she should just accept it because technology and sexism go hand in hand.

The messages were shared through LinkedIn and then passed on to the Guardian by Kamilah Taylor, an already employed senior software engineer.

Taylor turned down an opportunity with Uber telling the organisation that it wasn't the kind of company that she wanted to keep.

"In light of Uber's questionable business practices and sexism, I have no interest in joining," she said to the Uber lady.

The Uber lady took this on the chin, and fired back that such is life and that it is possible to rise above sexism.

"I understand your concern. I just want to say that sexism is systemic in tech and other industries. I've met some of the most inspiring people here," she said.

Whatever, Taylor wasn't having that or buying it. She posted the exchange on Twitter and told the Guardian how appalled she was.

@nrrrdcore 🙄 You should see this actual exchange I had with a hiring manager there a couple weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/yrabqc7e7k — kamilah taylor ⚡️ (@kamilah) March 22, 2017

Uber, meanwhile, got out his much used hand sanitiser and attempted to move on from the situation, telling the Guardian: "We are investigating but this message was not sanctioned by Uber's recruiting department."

Probably just some stupid woman who got confused at the keyboard, eh? µ