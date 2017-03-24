Google is removing SMS support from Hangouts

GOOGLE HAS confirmed that it will be removing support for SMS messaging from its Hangouts service starting on 22 May.

The move is part of the company's refocus of Hangouts towards the enterprise market, which will see the service split in two to become Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet.

Google confirmed the move in an email sent to GSuite administrators which has since been reposted on Reddit. Users will be invited to select a new messaging app ahead of time, either from their device (it would be unusual for Hangouts to be the default in the first place) or download one from the Google Play Store.

The message begins: "Last year, we announced several improvements to the most popular features of Google Hangouts, such as the new video meetings experience and better group chat messaging. As part of that ongoing effort, we will be removing carrier SMS text messaging from Hangouts on Android after May 22, 2017."

The integration of SMS to Hangouts wasn't hugely embraced and caused some initial teething problems, including a case of a woman outed as transexual to coworkers after accidentally sending a Hangouts message that linked to her personal Google profile.

But removing it, coupled with the reluctance of users to switch to its AI enhanced replacements Google Allo and Duo, means that the company that has fought so hard to do something about fragmentation in its Android Operating System, is now looking at users having to install five apps (six in the US) to get the full range of messaging services.

Google has confirmed that customers of Google Voice (US only) won't be affected by the change, but Google Voice has its own app anyway.

So altogether that's: Hangouts Chat, Hangouts Meet, Allo, Bravo, Android Messaging and Google Voice. It's a far cry from just a few years ago when integrated messenger apps actually worked across platforms to embrace Skype, Yahoo and so on. Weirdly, we seem to be going backwards. µ