Twitter mulling paid-for Tweetdeck Premium service for biz and power users

SOCIAL NETWORK Twitter is considering a paid subscription service through Tweetdeck for business and power users, and presumably not trolls.

The microblogging website, which has seen both its active user base and ad revenues stall in recent months, has recently sent emails to select users asking if they'd be willing to pay for a "more advanced Tweetdeck experience."

In the email, seen by the BBC, Twitter says: "This premium tool set will provide valuable viewing, posting, and signalling tools like alerts, trends and activity analysis, advanced analytics, and composing and posting tools all in one customizable dashboard," the note said.

"It will be designed to make it easier than ever to keep up with multiple interests, grow your audience, and see even more great content and information in real-time."

Journalist Andrew Tavani claims to have more details about the premium service, which will also provide users will exclusive news alerts, better content management tools and the ability to cross-post to multiple social media websites.

2 more notes on 'advanced TweetDeck': 1. Monthly subscription fee Twitter is exploring in the survey is $19.99. 2. Complete list of features pic.twitter.com/YEOf9AQ9bt — Andrew Tavani (@andrewtavani) March 24, 2017

He also claims that Twitter is considering pricing the service at $19.99 (around £16 quid) per month, and says that it will be available on both desktop and mobile.

Twitter has confirmed the survey but hasn't offered up any further details.

"We regularly conduct user research to gather feedback about people's Twitter experience and to better inform our product investment decisions, and we're exploring several ways to make Tweetdeck even more valuable for professionals," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement. µ