Verizon and AT&T join Brit brands in YouTube and Google ad blockade

A CLUSTER OF US FIRMS have pulled up their skirt tails withdrawn advertising support from Google just in case their promotional stuff finds itself appearing next to the loosely described media that is "terror material".

All the UK companies are at it. These include the Guardian, Channel 4, HSBC, Marks and Spencer, Audi, RBS and L'Oreal, and Google already knows that it has a problem.

"We're taking a tougher stance on hateful, offensive and derogatory content. This includes removing ads more effectively from content that is attacking or harassing people based on their race, religion, gender or similar categories. This change will enable us to take action, where appropriate, on a larger set of ads and sites," said Philipp Schindler, chief business officer at Google in a blog post earlier this week.

"We'll also tighten safeguards to ensure that ads show up only against legitimate creators in our YouTube Partner Program - as opposed to those who impersonate other channels or violate our community guidelines. Finally, we won't stop at taking down ads.

"The YouTube team is taking a hard look at our existing community guidelines to determine what content is allowed on the platform - not just what content can be monetized."

Well, it may have been the US spellings but something about all this has led Verizon, AT&T and Johnson & Johnson to stop advertising with Google. Bloomberg reports on the swift removal, explaining that brand protection is a key consideration.

"We are deeply concerned that our ads may have appeared alongside YouTube content promoting terrorism and hate," a spokeswoman for AT&T said in a statement to the paper. "Until Google can ensure this won't happen again, we are removing our ads from Google's non-search platforms."

Verizon also confirmed its withdrawal to Bloomberg. However, we have just endured the Johnson US Youtube page and we can tell you that it is stuffed with advertisements for all sorts of things that we did not need to know. That does not make sense to us, and does not tally with statements from the firm.

"Johnson & Johnson has decided to pause all YouTube digital advertising globally to ensure our product advertising does not appear on channels that promote offensive content," says the firm.

"We take this matter very seriously and will continue to take every measure to ensure our brand advertising is consistent with our brand values." So we aren't quite sure on that one now". µ