Minecraft blockheads face a fake mod Google Play nightmare

SECURITY FIRM ESET has warned Minecraft players who might have downloaded unofficial modifications from the Google Play store then they might have downloaded a whole heap of problems.

Worst still, there are a lot of these shitty mods that are nothing much more than just malicious application fronts. ESET reckons that there are at least 80 of these malicious apps, and that they have been downloaded a million times through the Play store.

There are two flavours of malware out there: Android/TrojanDownloader.Agent.JL and Android/FakeApp.FG. Both of these are so-called ‘as-displaying downloaders', which we think is a nice description for nearly all free applications with in-app purchases, but is actually worse.

"To prevent getting tricked by fake apps and malware, always opt for official app markets," said Lukáš Štefanko, Malware researcher at ESET.

"Be extra cautious when downloading third-party apps offering additional functions to existing applications. It also helps to check the popularity of the app by numbers of installs, ratings and, most importantly, content of reviews - in the case of these apps, low ratings and angry reviews should have been a good enough indicator of their untrustworthiness."

Yeah, they ought to be, But we only just heard about a case where a ransomware shakedown was asking people to post positive reviews.

Back at Minecraft and the lesser of the two blows is the 'download' malware option. ESET found 14 instances out there and explained that you can tell these ad-serving experience ruiners by their piss poor reviews.

The other malware strain Android/FakeApp.FG is the more common of the two, and ESET has caught 73 of those pocket monsters. It added that in both cases users are just prompted to press a download button.

That is the start of the bad experience because all it will lead to is "all kinds of obtrusive content". µ