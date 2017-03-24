'Dark Matter': Apple says Wikileaks-outed iOS and macOS exploits are outdated

WHISTLEBLOWING DOCUMENT FOUNDATION Wikileaks has returned with another Vault 7 document dump, this time detailing how the CIA infects macOS firmware and 'factory fresh' iPhones.

The 'Dark Matter' documentation uncovers the so-called 'Sonic Screwdriver' project, created and spearheaded by the CIA's Embedded Development Branch, which - as explained by the CIA themselves - is a "mechanism for executing code on peripheral devices while a Mac laptop or desktop is booting,

This means that an attacker could install malicious software via a USB stick, for example, even if a firmware password is required, meaning that the read-only memory of a device can be modified. The CIA's infector makes use of a modified Apple Thunderbolt to Ethernet adapter.

Wikileaks' documents reveal that the CIA is also making use of 'DarkSeaSkies', which is described as "an implant that persists in the EFI firmware of an Apple MacBook Air computer", along with "'Triton' macOS malware, its infector 'Dark Mallet' and its EFI-persistent version 'DerStake'."

We already knew that iPhones are another target of the CIA, but 'Dark Matter' reveals that, using a 'beacon/loader/implanter tool' called 'NightSkies 1.2', that has reportedly been designed to be physically installed onto factory fresh iPhones.

Wikileaks adds that NightSkies had reached version 1.2 by 2008, noting that "the CIA has been infecting the iPhone supply chain of its targets since at least 2008".

Wikileaks concludes: "While CIA assets are sometimes used to physically infect systems in the custody of a target it is likely that many CIA physical access attacks have infected the targeted organisation's supply chain, including by interdicting mail orders and other shipments (opening, infecting, and resending) leaving the United States or otherwise."

Apple has taken all of this in, and it's not too concerned about in. In a statement, the firm says that the exploits outed by Wikileaks are dated and were all patched years ago.