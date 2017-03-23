Half of Android devices are still not getting security patches

GOOGLE IS planning to up the ante on security updates for Android handsets after it was revealed that around half of devices are still not getting the latest updates.

While Nexus and Pixel handsets continue to get automatic updates, third-party devices continue to be slave to the whims of the manufacturer and it is this that Google is working to overcome.

In a review of the year (because, you know, March), Android's security head honchos Adrian Ludwig and Melinda Miller pointed out that a mere 0.05 percent of devices got a Potentially Unwanted Program (PUP) loaded into them, as long as they stuck to software from the Google Play Store, rather than third-party stores or sideloading apks.

But the plan is to do more: "Using improved tools and the knowledge we gained in 2016, we think we can reduce the number of devices affected by PHAs in 2017, no matter where people get their apps."

Security is an age old problem with Android, related to the fragmentation of the platform. However despite the patch program being in place for over a year, to all devices running Android 4.4.4 Lollipop and above (86.3 per cent of all devices), the 735 million devices that were patched last year are a drop in the ocean to the estimated 1.4 billion active Android users at the time that the programme began. This figure is likely to be significantly bigger still by now.

The logistics of doing this are down to the near 30,000 Android-powered devices all with their own idiosyncrasies. Often manufacturers will opt to wait and bundle in security updates with the next firmware update to streamline the process, but with security vulnerabilities being discovered daily, and fixes released monthly, this practice can lead to huge gaps between need and implementation.

It's this, therefore that Google plans to tackle over the coming year, as we head towards Android O, in the hope of making it much easier to not only push security updates to devices but for users to flash them too. Given that the company has paid out nearly a million dollars in bug bounties already, the need is clear. µ