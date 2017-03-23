Apple acquires IFTTT rival Workflow and makes it free

APPLE HAS ACQUIRED Workflow, an automation app similar to IFTTT that can string together commands based on recipes you make.

Workflow, which was first released back in 2014, is an app for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch that you to cook up a variety of workflows for quickly carrying out a number of tasks, be it ordering an Uber, creating GIFs or tweeting a song that you're listening to.

It's tightly integrated with Apple's notifications menu, and also allows users to export a workflow as a standalone app that sits on the home screen.

What's more, the app, which is similar to IFTTT, won an Apple design award in 2015 at the firm's annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

In a rare move, Apple company is keeping the Workflow app in the App Store and setting its price to free, having previously cost £1.99.

Apple confirmed the deal to TechCrunch, saying: "The Workflow app was selected for an Apple Design Award in 2015 because of its outstanding use of iOS accessibility features, in particular an outstanding implementation for VoiceOver with clearly labeled items, thoughtful hints, and drag/drop announcements, making the app usable and quickly accessible to those who are blind or low-vision."

As part of the deal, Workflow's creators - ex iPhone jailbreaker Ari Weinstein, Conrad Kramer, and Nick Frey - will be joining Apple, according to TechCrunch.

"We are thrilled to be joining Apple," said Weinstein in a statement. "We've worked closely with Apple from the very beginning, from kickstarting our company as students attending WWDC to developing and launching Workflow and seeing its amazing success on the App Store.

"We can't wait to take our work to the next level at Apple and contribute to products that touch people across the world." µ