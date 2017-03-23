'Windows 10 has a keylogger' story is back, three years after we first broke it

WINDOWS 10 still has a pseudo-keylogger and it's still turned on by default, according to claims from Redditors.

The INQUIRER first pointed to the fact that the terms and conditions of the Windows 10 Insider programme included an agreement to accept use of a keylogger way back in 2014, and we were categorically told at the time that it was related to the fact it was a beta, it was for product testing only and it was a permission, it didn't mean they were actually using it.

But now Reddit has pointed out that the same clause remains in the final version of the operating system, and that it is being actively used as part of the personalisation process, which was contradictory to assurances we were given at the time.

Of course "keylogger" is quite an inflammatory term, and it's important to point out that there is no indication that the facility has ever been used to monitor the actions of an individual for surveillance, but rather as Microsoft puts it: "Send Microsoft info about how I write to help us improve typing and writing in the future".

Isn't that just so squishy and cuddly you could melt?

Not only that, the cuddles continue with nothing so helpful as "off" but rather selecting "Stop getting to know me". And you only have to click Start > Settings > Privacy > Speech, inking & typing to find it.

We're not tinfoil hat when it comes to Privacy. There are many aspects to the modern computing experience that require this kind of info to be recorded - virtual assistants, for example couldn't work without ‘getting to know you'.

But logging every keystroke by default is more of a worry, and some Redditors have suggested it would be worth changing operating system just to avoid it.

Others point out that the Creators' Update, due next month, may well reset any preferences back to default, so if you do choose to deactivate it, check again when you update. If Updategate has taught us anything, Microsoft isn't above resetting your preferences to its preferences.

It also alarms us that the purring is part of Microsoft's attempts to make their terms and conditions friendlier and more accessible. Trouble with that is, there's a difference between Plain English and Weasel-Word Bullshit and "Stop getting to know me" actually tells you less than "no" or "opt out".

We do invite Microsoft to comment on our stories, but because their comments now all have to come from Redmond, we don't often get them till it's too late, as has happened here.

But even amongst all the publicity that surrounded our original story, a few publications hit back saying that it wasn't true. Three years later, we stand by the story as we did then, but if anything, the inference and acceptance of keyloggers is what has changed, and we need to be mindful of the existence of clauses like this, though not to necessarily fear them. µ