Nintendo acknowledges shonky Joy-Con issue and will offer free repairs

JAPANESE GAMES FIRM Nintendo has finally acknowledged the widespread connection issues affecting its new Joy-Con controllers.

The issue, which has seen the left Joy-Con controller randomly disconnected from the Nintendo Switch console, has been plaguing many, including us here at the INQUIRER.

It's also been affecting CNET's Sean Hollister, who took the problem straight to Nintendo and subsequently discovered that the firm already has a fix for the issue.

He sent his shonky Joy-Cons in for repair and promptly received a replacement controller. Naturally, Hollister opened up the fixed controller and noticed that the only thing that has changed was a small piece of conductive foam added to the lower right corner.

This foam, treated with some conductive metal, is used to lessen the interference of external radio signals on the Joy-con's own antenna. When Hollister removed the foam, the controller stopped working as expected.

Since Hollister shared his findings, Nintendo has put out a statement, publicly acknowledging that the problem exists due to a "manufacturing variation".

"There is no design issue with the Joy-Con controllers, and no widespread proactive repair or replacement effort is underway," Nintendo of America said in a statement.

"A manufacturing variation has resulted in wireless interference with a small number of the left Joy-Con. Moving forward this will not be an issue, as the manufacturing variation has been addressed and corrected at the factory level.

"We have determined a simple fix can be made to any affected Joy-Con to improve connectivity.

"There are other reasons consumers may be experiencing wireless interference. We are asking consumers to contact our customer support team so we can help them determine if a repair is necessary. If it is, consumers can send their controller directly to Nintendo for the adjustment, free of charge, with an anticipated quick return of less than a week."

It's also been revealed that the Nintendo Switch suffers from a dead pixel problem, although the firm has said that this is normal and that you should probably stop complaining about it.

"Small numbers of stuck or dead pixels are a characteristic of LCD screens. These are normal and should not be considered a defect," the firm said. µ