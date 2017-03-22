Virgin Media makes 100Mbps entry-level broadband offering, opens 300Mbps to all

VIRGIN MEDIA has announced that it will now offer 100Mbps broadband as standard, scrapping its previous 50Mbps entry-level plan.

This means that Virgin's 100Mbps package is now the firm's entry-level offering, eclipsing top packages offered by rivals BT, Sky and TalkTalk, all of which max out at speeds of 76Mbps.

The firm has opened up its top-tier 300Mbps service to all customers in areas capable of receiving those speeds. Virgin Meda first made up to 300Mbps fibre available this time last year, but only as a special upgrade aimed at home workers.

As noted by Engadget, Virgin's prices are cheaper now too. The 100Mbps Vivid 100Mbps plan is now a fiver cheaper at £32.25 per month, while the firm's 200Mbps Vivid 200 tier is almost a tenner cheaper at £37.25 per month. Virgin's gamer-focused 200Mbps package, which offers 20Mbps upload speeds, is down to £42.25 per month, down from £50.25.

The new 300Mbps Vivid 300 plan is the most expensive, obviously, at £47.25 per month.

Tom Mockridge, CEO of Virgin Media, said: "By beefing up our bundles we're leaving our competitors in the rear view mirror, starting where they finish. Eye-watering speeds, a better box and top-notch TV is a winning combination.

"More and more switchers tell us they are joining Virgin Media for our faster speeds and we understand why - whether it's 4K Netflix, box sets in multiple rooms or online gaming, the best entertainment requires the best broadband and we're making sure our customers are covered with these bundles at incredible value."

Virgin Media has also announced that its new Virgin TV V6 box is now available to all customers on a wider selection of monthly bundles, and is now included on the Mix, Fun and Full House bundles as standard. µ