Netflix finally, officially, comes to Linux users with Firefox

Netflix now available to the same people it was before, but moreso

SUCH EXCITE! Linux users can now watch Netflix after years of feeling second best!

Except it's something of a hollow thrill as in fact, this has been true since 2014.

What Netflix has actually announced is the official release of Netflix for Firefox on Linux with no plugins, the first official support. Chrome users have been unofficially watching it for ages.

"This marks a huge milestone for us and our partners, including Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Mozilla that helped make it possible." remarked Netflix in a blog post.

This is no mean feat, as Mozilla has been very strict on its adoption of Digital Rights Management (DRM), as a point of principle to its open source ethos.

The change has been made possible through Netflix moving over to HTML5 video for Linux, which is replacing Microsoft Silverlight and Adobe Flash throughout the industry.

As part of the investment, Netflix has contributed to a number of standards, including MPEG-DASH, WebCrypto, Media Source Extensions (MSE) and Encrypted Media Extensions (EME) which will have far reaching implications beyond Linux.

"Plugin-free playback that works seamlessly on all major platforms helps us deliver compelling experiences no matter how you choose to watch." said the statement.

The move follows the 4K Ultra HD for Windows 10 users within Microsoft Edge which is expected to extend to other platforms in due course. The company is currently working with the Color on the Web community group, looking to bring HDR graphics to CSS code.

Linux users had often felt shortchanged by Netflix after the service become unavailable for a time, following the withdrawal of certain outdated plugins that the previous system had relied on, but being a small minority of desktop users, it wasn't as much of a priority to fix, but now, for the first time, they have a choice of browsers for Netflix, though it's not clear if the Chrome implementation is therefore now, de facto ‘official' too. µ