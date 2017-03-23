Apple trashes iCloud hack threats, says its system hasn't been breached

APPLE HAS CALLED bullsh*t on claims by a Turkish hacking group that it has access to over 300 million iCloud email accounts and has the ability to remotely wipe them.

The hackers, who identify themselves as the 'Turkish Crime Family', are demanding that Apple hands over $75,000 in Bitcoin or Ethereum, but would settle for $100,000 worth of iTunes gift cards, Motherboard reports. Presumably they have a few birthdays coming up.

The group is giving Apple until 7 April to cough up, and although it told Motherboard that it has access to over 300 million @iCloud and @me email accounts, a Twitter account allegedly belonging to the group claims that, if the deadline is not met, 200 million devices will be wiped (below).

What's more, another self-proclaimed member of the Turkish Crime Family reportedly said that they had access to 559 million email accounts.

200 Million iCloud accounts will be factory reset on April 7 2017 — Turkish Crime Family (@turkcrimefamily) March 21, 2017

"I just want my money and thought this would be an interesting report that a lot of Apple customers would be interested in reading and hearing," a member of so-called Turkish Crime Family told the website.

While the hackers' story isn't exactly consistent, Motherboard has seen a YouTube video allegedly published by the hackers, which shows them logging into some of the stolen accounts.

"The hacker appears to access an elderly woman's iCloud account, which includes backed-up photos, and the ability to remotely wipe the device," the report notes.

The publication was also provided screenshots of alleged emails between the group and members of Apple's security team.

During its conversation with the self-styled hackers, Apple points out that while it has abug bounty program, its policy goes against rewarding 'cyber criminals' with any compensation.

"We firstly kindly request you to remove the video that you have uploaded on your YouTube channel as it's seeking unwanted attention, second of all we would like you to know that we do not reward cyber criminals for breaking the law," it says.

In a statement provided to Forbes, however, Apple has trashed the hackers claims.

"There have not been any breaches in any of Apple's systems including iCloud and Apple ID," the spokesperson said. "The alleged list of email addresses and passwords appears to have been obtained from previously compromised third-party services. µ