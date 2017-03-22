Nintendo wanted now-defunct CyanogenMod OS to power Switch, was told to 'stick it'

JAPANESE GAMES FIRM Nintendo reportedly wanted Cyanogen Inc's now-defunct Android fork to power its Nintendo Switch console, but was told to "stick it".

That's according to Cyanogen Inc's former CEO Kirk McMaster, who has claimed that at one point Nintendo approached the company to create an OS for an unnamed console.

A now-deleted tweet from McMaster read: "In the early days of cyanogen Nintendo wants us to create an os for a certain portable. I told them to stick it."

So that's why iPhone users got Super Mario Run first.

McMaster's coy tweet doesn't confirm that he's talking about the Nintendo Switch, but it's likely the portable in question given that the 3DS came out in 2011 and CyanogenMod in 2009. It usually takes a couple of years for firms to research and develop their products.

McMaster didn't go into detail about why he was so against working with the company, but a later tweet suggests, oddly, that it might have had something to do with the company's unwillingness to develop a piece of hardware that also worked as a phone.

"I wish Nintendo would open this love to build a v2 with telephony. Love it. GF started playing Zelda… 5 days later not left her side."

Naturally, Nintendo didn't end up using CyagogenMod for the Switch, which instead runs a custom operating system made up from bits of the Unix-like FreeBSD operating system.

Trouble-maker McMaster claims in a later the Switch still uses parts of Android, though, noting: "Switch is mostly custom kernel. They used bits of android."

McMaster is probably regretting his decision to turn down Nintendo now, as Cyanogen Inc. had to end the CyanogenMod project and lay off a lot of its staff.

"Unfortunately once we started to see success, my co-founder apparently became unhappy with running the business and not owning the vision," he said back in December.

"This is when the ‘bullet to the head' and other misguided media nonsense started, and the bad business deals were signed. Being second in command, all I could do was try and stop it, do damage control, and hope every day that something new didn't happen."

Since, though, a new community-based fork of CyanogenMod called LineageOS launched, using the open source code and breaking away from the corporate backing that the original founders had hoped would lead to complete disruption of Google's Android version. Which of course it didn't. µ