Sky Q launches voice control including film quote easter egg

SKY HAS announced the long await arrival of voice search functionality for its flagship Sky Q service.

The new feature utilises a button on the side of the Sky Q remote that many will have completely failed to notice exist (ok, so we hadn't noticed it, happy now?).

Similar to voice search on the Amazon Fire Stick and Google TV, the Sky Q voice search feature can search for programmes, films, actors, sports teams, producers, times, star ratings but also actually works for channels - we were able to "search" for BBC One and watch it live or ask "what's on Sky Atlantic tonight" to go to listings.

Cleverer still, as an intelligent easter egg, select movies can be searched by their most famous quotes - "you had me at hello" or "you can't handle the truth".

On the downside, you are required to use the Smart Remote which is only issued with the main box, not with mini-boxes, and has a nasty habit of triggering when you absentmindedly drop it in the sofa cushions. It also doesn't work with the "accessible" Sky Remote for viewers with special requirements.

In response to customer feedback, the personalised "My Q" page has become the homepage, but the highlights page and more significantly, the TV Guide are now just one click away from that starting layout.

Additionally, the box can now be used to view Facebook video from linked accounts but only those uploaded by the account holder.

Sky Q was warmly reviewed by INQ and the service continues to evolve with little tweaks like this. From next year, you won't even need a dish, if you have a decent broadband connection.

We're hoping that Voice control might mean an Alexa skill in the pipeline, though Sky has previously denied this to us, and we'd like to see Netflix and Amazon brought into the fold, as Virgin has done with its latest box.

But these are small niggles - we love Sky Q. If it's not working for you already, the software drop to activate the service will be available by ‘late Spring' and if you don't have a ‘touch' remote, you can order one from Sky. µ