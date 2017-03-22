OneDrive and Xbox Live down as Microsoft suffers yet another outage

USERS ACROSS Europe and parts of the US are reporting that Microsoft services including Outlook, Skype and Xbox Live are currently down.

The issues began around 5pm UK time on Tuesday, with almost 2,500 reported incidents occurring in a short space of time according to website Down Detector website.

Users, naturally, have taken to Twitter to moan about the problem, which appears to have wiped out the firm's OneDrive, Outlook, Skype and Xbox services.

Xbox live is down? Can't log into outlook or my Xbox app #xboxlivedown this shouldn't be happening anymore @Microsoft get it together! 👎🏻 — ➰ Kristy Salvador✨ (@Kristysal88) March 21, 2017

As of Wednesday morning, the issues plaguing Microsoft's Outlook service appear to have been fixed, although some INQ staffers are still struggling to get into their accounts.

A message from Microsoft reads: "We've completed deployment of the fix and confirmed that service is restored. Users may need to exit all browsers and/or refresh the page in order to successfully sign in."

Microsoft's OneDrive and Xbox services are still stuttering for many, though, and the firm has acknowledged the ongoing problems over on its Xbox Live service status page.

"Our engineers and developers are actively continuing to work to resolve the issue causing some members to have problems finding previously-purchased content or purchasing new content. Stay tuned, and thanks for your patience," it said.

This downtime comes just a weeks after Microsoft suffered so-called "authentication issues", taking down its Office 365 services including Outlook webmail and Skype.

At the time, users were greeted with a message that said that their password is incorrect or that their account doesn't exist at all, mimicking recent issues suffered by Yahoo Mail users.

We'll update this story as we hear more. µ