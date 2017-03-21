Amazon boss Bezos channels Ellen Ripley and has the best time as a giant robot

JEFF BEZOS HAS POSSIBLY HAD ENOUGH of being the founder, chairman, and CEO of Amazon, and is looking into becoming a gigantic robot that could maybe be a supervillain in a movie.

Bezos, for reasons of his own choosing, took the stage at his own party, the Amazon annual robotics conference, in the massive suit and beamed out smiles as though they were matter disrupting laser beams.

Bezos took his wardrobe cues from a Korea company called Hankook Mirae Technology, and donned its 12 foot Method-2 robotic skin for his own enjoyment.

Reports say that the robot didn't do much moving, but that Bezos was very happy with himself, and made some effort to move the machine's arms.

He is reported as saying "why do I feel so much like Sigourney Weaver," to which we reply ‘because of that scene in the Alien movie". We recommend that he buy a copy on Amazon.

Amazon workers, not the top level ones, may have delighted at the sight of their boss in such a suit because if he does feel so much like the character in the movie then he should know that the robot is used for moving large packages. So Bezos might be lining himself up for some sort of warehouse fulfilment role.

He won't be.

Anyway. there is a lot of debate about whether this Method 2 robot can do very much at all. Some people have called it out as a fake, the fact that Bezos does not walk in his model does not help this, while others claim that it is kosher.

From where we are sitting it appears to be hanging down, or supported by two large chains or something. So who knows. Maybe it is just a very shiny and expensive puppet thing that Jeff Bezos likes to sit in when he feels down.

Who are we to judge. µ