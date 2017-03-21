Microsoft's Windows 10 China Edition is ready to wok

MICROSOFT HAS completed its adapted version of Windows 10 for the Chinese market.

The company had agreed to work alongside the China Electronics Technology Group (CTEC) on the venture (naturally a division of the Chinese Government, because communism) after Windows 8 was banned in the country. This followed claims that it was a spyware tool of the west which led on to an anti-monopoly probe in the country.

It's all a bit weird and mysterious. At present, we don't really know what has changed within Windows 10. But the change happened almost overnight, with the government throwing money at developing Kyrin and NeoKyrin, versions of Linux designed for the Chinese market and to lure departments away from Windows reliance.

So much for Dewindowsifying.

The other issue is that Microsoft may have not only had to satisfy Chinese authorities that Windows 10 wasn't spying on them via the NSA, but also may have had to add surveillance software favourable to China.

This practice is not unheard of, with reports of smartwatches and other electronics imported from China having back doors which send data back to Chinese servers.

Alain Crozier, CEO of Microsoft Greater China told China Daily: "We have already developed the first version of the Windows 10 government secure system. It has been tested by three large enterprise customers,"

"We have worked extensively to make it secure and controllable. We are now ready to serve the market."

C&M Information Technologies, a joint venture between the two companies to market Windows 10 in China, said the OS does nothing to solve the other issue for Windows in China, specifically the widespread piracy of the operating system.

It is not known at this time whether the rumoured ‘free upgrade' for pirated copies of Windows that was mooted last year will go ahead as a result of this deal.

A few days before the launch of Windows 10, Microsoft China leaked a logo for Windows 9, which turned out to be twaddle. µ