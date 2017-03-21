Russian chap pleads guilty to developing and distributing Citadel malware

SOME GUY FROM RUSSIA HAS PLEAD GUILTY to developing and distributing the Citadel malware.

He's done this in the US so he should expect some severe treatment at the hands of the authorities. Mark Vartanyan, also known as "Kolypto", was extradited to the US from Norway last year and is charged with one count of computer fraud. It was only last week that the US was crowing that it had caught the malware author and had him in its hands.

"This successful extradition is yet another example of how cooperation among international law enforcement partners can be used to disrupt and dismantle global cyber syndicates," said US Attorney John Horn.

"This defendant's alleged role in developing and improving "Citadel" for its use by cybercriminals caused a vast amount of financial harm to individuals and institutions around the world. His appearance in federal court today shows that cybercriminals cannot hide in the shadows of the Internet. We will identify them and bring them to justice wherever they operate." For what it is worth, a lot of them operate out of Russia.

Vartanyan spread his joy from a base in the Ukraine and then one in Norway. The US Department of Justice says that the Citadel reign of chaos carried on between 2011 and 2014, and saw the author continuously tinkering with his creation. Estimates suggest that the illegal haul from Citadel was $500m.

The US always, nearly always anyway, gets its man, and it is always pleased about it. Somehow it expects to recoup some losses, or at least warn super criminals that it ain't playing when it comes to the internet game of hide and seek.

"We must continue to impose real costs on criminals who believe they are protected by geographic boundaries and can prey on the American people and institutions with impunity. Vartanyan's arrest removes a significant player who was engaged in the development, improvement, maintenance and distribution of malware from the resources available to the cyber criminal underground, thereby deteriorating the capabilities of cyber criminal groups," said David J. LeValley, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Atlanta Office.

"Today's plea is the culmination of a multi-national effort led by the FBI, highlighting the benefits of global cooperation among the United States and international law enforcement.

"It further demonstrates the FBI's long-term commitment to identifying and pursuing cyber criminals world-wide, and serves as a strong deterrent to others targeting America's financial institutions and citizens through the use of malicious software."

Another dude has already been done for profiting from Citadel. That fella, called Dimitry Belorossov, aka Rainerfox, 22, of Saint Petersburg, got four years for his troubles. µ