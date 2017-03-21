Apple bins iPad Air 2 in favour of cheap 9.7in 'iPad' with A9 internals

APPLE HAS LAUNCHED a new 9.7in iPad to replace its now-ageing iPad Air 2.

The new iPad, called, er, "iPad", isn't all that exciting, and those who were expecting Apple to unveil four new tablets are probably going to be quite disappointed.

The tablet's specs are largely the same as the iPad Air 2 that it replaces, with the new iPad offering the same 32GB and 128GB storage sizes and an identical 9.7in Retina display.

It has had an under the hood upgrade, though, with Apple swapping out the old A8X processor with its newer A9 chip, and it's chunkier than the 6.1mm-thick iPad Air at 7.5mm.

Apple's new iPad, as you'd expect, will ship running iOS 10, and also features a baked-in Touch ID sensor, a dual 8MP and 1.2MP camera set-up, Bluetooth 4.2 and a 10-hour battery life.

"iPad is the world's most popular tablet. Customers love the large, 9.7in display for everything from watching TV and movies, to surfing the web, making FaceTime calls, and enjoying photos, and now it is even more affordable," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

"New customers and anyone looking to upgrade will love this new iPad for use at home, in school, and for work, with its gorgeous Retina display, our powerful A9 chip, and access to the more than 1.3 million apps designed specifically for it."

Apple's updated iPad will be available to purchase from Friday, starting at £399 for the 32GB WiFi model, and £469 for the 32GB model with added LTE. It'll be available to pick up in Silver, Gold and Space Grey colour options.

As expected, Apple also on Tuesday introduced an iPhone SE with larger storage capacities of 32GB and 128GB of storage.

What we didn't see coming, though, was the launch of a new red-coloured iPhone 7 and 7 Plus handsets (above). The new product (RED) iPhone features a red aluminium finish and is launching as part of Apple's partnership with (RED).

"The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (PRODUCT)RED offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can't wait to get it into customers' hands," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The new iPhones, which will be available with either 128GB or 256GB storage will also go on sale on Friday, starting at £699 for the iPhone 7 and £819 for the iPhone 7 Plus. µ