UK follows Trump's lead and bans laptops, phablets on certain flights

AS JOURNALISTS we spend quite a lot of time flying as we cover trade shows and launches. One of the things that we rely on is our gadgets and gizmos. Yes, it's ingrained in our culture but it also makes our luggage a heck of a lot lighter.

Whether that's actually working on the plane, or a quick bout of 2048 while waiting for land, its made long haul travel more bearable, especially now that Flight Mode is a recognised thing, and many carriers offer WiFI.

But that could all be set to change, as both the UK and the US bring in draconian measures to keep us ‘safe' which would see all electronic equipment consigned to the hold.

Is this some conspiracy with WH Smith to sell more Danielle Steele books and copies of Private Eye?

Nope, it's the latest attempt by Trump and his partner in crime Theresa May to protect air travellers from things that might go crash-boom.

The announcement by the Department of Homeland Security, Reuters reported, confirms that eight to 10 specific airlines will be affected.

No surprises for guessing that the perceived threat comes from countries in the Middle East and North Africa where Trump's travel ban plans are already centred.

The DHS said: "The US government is concerned about terrorists' ongoing interest in targeting commercial aviation, including transportation hubs over the past two years, as evidenced by the 2015 airliner downing in Egypt; the 2016 attempted airliner downing in Somalia; and the 2016 armed attacks against airports in Brussels and Istanbul.

"Evaluated intelligence indicates that terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation, to include smuggling explosive devices in various consumer items."

Royal Jordanian Airlines confirmed in a tweet that passengers heading to the US would be banned from carrying all bar phones and pre-approved medical equipment. They were amongst a number of airlines tweeting that they had been advised to prepare for the move.

Royal Jordanian has since deleted its tweet saying that they would update passengers on the #electronicsban soon. Other airlines known to be affected include Egypt Air, Turkish, Saudi Arabian, Kuwair, Royal Air Maroc, Qatar, Emirates, Etihad.

Now, we know from personal experience that getting pre-approved medical equipment on board without a huge row at check-in is already a nightmare, so lord help anyone with an iron lung and a Jordanian passport.

The UK since confirmed its own plans, with a spokesperson for May confirming that the measures - which will affect flights travelling from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia, are "necessary and proportionate," noting that laptops, tablets and 'phones larger than normal mobile phones' are redistricted under the ban.

Reactions have been mixed with Republicans saying "better safe than sorry" while normal people are saying "if you're that bothered, just make them turn each gadget on in front of a customs officer" which worked before. Either way, it's providing an interesting distraction from the whole "Trump colluded with Russia" allegations.

If you are affected, make sure you wrap your electronics securely in your case, you've seen the way suitcases get thrown about. And if you want something to do on your flight, you can always pick your toenails with your teeth, or watch an endless stream of Adam Sandler movies, specially reformatted to make him look like Michael Fassbender in second rate prosthetics.

See? It's not all bad. µ