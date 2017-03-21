Three customers have endured another personal privacy breach

Oh Three. What have you done now?

COMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER Three is in the dog house again because it just cannot seem to keep its customers' details between itself and them.

We all heard about a Three breach last year that exposed more people than iCloud does celebrities bottoms, and we read in the Guardian today about a widespread problem whereby people have logged into their Three accounts and seen the details of other punters.

Punters are pissed, and some have gone straight to Facebook to make their complaints known.

"I managed to successfully download a complete stranger's phone bill," said one. "All I did was click on the link to bring up my bill. It included the name, address, how much they were paying, the phone numbers they had rung and texted."

"Care to explain just how my details have been shared, how many people have had access to my personal information, for how long, and how many of your other customers have had their details leaked by yourselves to other members of the public as well?" said another.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) is on the case, and the communications watchdog explained its position to the newspaper.

"Data protection law requires organisations to keep any personal information they hold secure. It's our job to act on behalf of consumers to see whether that's happened and take appropriate action if it has not," it said.

Three told the Guardian that it is aware that some people have concerns, but added that this should only be affecting a small group of peeps.

"We are aware of a small number of customers who may have been able to view the mobile account details of other Three users using My3," said a spokesman to the paper.

"No financial details were viewable during this time and we are investigating the matter."

It was only last week that Three updated people on how many of its customers had been affected in the November breach. No surprises, it was larger than previously thought.

"We have contacted a further 76,373 customers to advise them of the new information and apologise for the inconvenience and concern this may cause," Three said.

"No fraudulent activity has been identified against the customers we have contacted today. We can re-confirm that no financial information, bank details, passwords or pin numbers were viewed or obtained as they are not stored on the upgrade system."

This took the hacked haul up to an incredible 210,200 people. µ