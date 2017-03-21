Google vows to crackdown on 'hateful' content after Brit brand boycott

GOOGLE HAS PROMISED to man up and take a "tougher stance on hateful, offensive and derogatory content" after a number of high-profile firms withdrew their advertising from the company's platforms.

Last week, for example, the UK government yanked its advertising from YouTube, over concerns that it have appeared alongside extremist and otherwise "inappropriate" content, after an investigation found that the likes of hate preachers were receiving £6 for every 1,000 views on a YouTube video, while Google is also lining its pockets.

In the same week, the Guardian also pulled all its advertising from both Google and YouTube after it said a promotion for a membership scheme had been inadvertently placed next to extremist material.

Several high profile companies have followed suit since, including Channel 4, HSBC, Marks and Spencer, Audi, RBS and L'Oreal.

Google has finally responded to the backlash and has vowed to tighten advertising safeguards and to hire more staffers in order to better police hateful and offensive content that attacks people based on their race, religion or gender.

Philipp Schindler, chief business officer at Google, said in a blog post published on Tuesday: "Starting today, we're taking a tougher stance on hateful, offensive and derogatory content.

"This includes removing ads more effectively from content that is attacking or harassing people based on their race, religion, gender or similar categories. This change will enable us to take action, where appropriate, on a larger set of ads and sites.

He said that Google would also crack down on YouTube content, which has been at the centre of the controversy surrounding the firm this past week.

"We'll also tighten safeguards to ensure that ads show up only against legitimate creators in our YouTube Partner Program - as opposed to those who impersonate other channels or violate our community guidelines.

"Finally, we won't stop at taking down ads. The YouTube team is taking a hard look at our existing community guidelines to determine what content is allowed on the platform - not just what content can be monetized."

According to a report at Reuters, Britain is the largest market for Google outside the US, generating $7.8bn largely from advertising in 2016, or nearly 9 per cent of the company's global revenue. µ