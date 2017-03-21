ARM's DynamIQ microarchitecture takes aim at AI and machine learning

BRIT CHIP DESIGNER ARM has unveiled a new multi-core microarchitecture called DynamIQ, that it's touting as the "biggest architectural shift since the 64-bit ARMv8-A in 2011".

DynamIQ will serve as the foundation for all future Cortex-A processors, but ARM isn't just targeting mobile devices. Rather, the firm boasts the technology's "flexibility and versatility" means it'll support a greater number of devices, across the automotive, networking, server, and personal computing sectors.

Naturally, DynamIQ builds on ARM's big.LITTLE technology, which pairs a low-powered chip with a high-powered one in order to extend devices' battery life without sacrificing on the performance front.

Until now, ARM has been limited in how the big-LITTLE design can be implemented, as sets of big and little cores within a given processor were each limited to a specific frequency and power consumption that could not be changed.

DynamIQ, however, supports up to eight cores in a single cluster, and each core can have different performance and power characteristics, alongside a redesigned memory subsystem.

According to ARM, this enables faster responsiveness to machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

"For example, 1+3 or 1+7 DynamIQ big.LITTLE configurations with substantially more granular and optimal control are now possible," ARM explains. "This boosts innovation in SoCs designed with right-sized compute with heterogeneous processing that deliver meaningful AI performance at the device itself."

So much so, the firm is claiming that Cortex-A processors designed for DynamIQ can be optimised to deliver up to a 50x boost in AI performance over the next three to five years compared to Cortex-A73-based systems today.

This new microarchitecture will also allow for safer autonomous systems, according to ARM, with DynamIQ bringing with it greater levels of responsiveness for ADAS solution and increased safety capabilities which will enable partners to build ASIL-D compliant systems for safe operation under failure conditions.

ARM has yet to announce its new Cortex-A processors, but the company says "multiple partners" are already working with DynamIQ. µ