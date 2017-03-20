Chinese pee station installs face recognition tech to stop toilet roll thievery

IN A BID TO STOP A PROBLEM with people taking too much toilet paper, a Chinese public toilet has decided to invade privacy by using face recognition to scan the needy wiper before any is provided.

Apparently, people are taking toilet paper like it grows on trees. It does but it doesn't buy itself, and if someone is taking the pee in then 'the man' ain't gonna stand for it.

The Guardian, always at the front end of privacy news, and apparently at the back end too, is first, at least locally, with the news on the scandal in bumhemia. It reckons that elderly people are taking the paper so that they can use it at their own convenience. We reckon that they just love grabbing faces in China.

"Now, those in need of paper must stand in front of a high-definition camera for three seconds, after removing hats and glasses, before a 60cm ration is released," it reports.

"Those who come too often will be denied, and everyone must wait nine minutes before they can use the machine again."

That is fine, unless you have chronic bad tummy and have eaten too many street foods and can't get by on 60cm of public toilet quality toilet paper. Or indeed, if you are elderly and find yourself needing to go to the toilet more often than you used to. To be honest we are now feeling like we are thinking about this too much so we will stop speculating on what is driving this crime.

The Guardian adds that some people have been forced to wait a full minute before getting their arse wipe ration, which in some cases could be too late and therefore very distressing. Also, at one point the machines broke down so people had to be used to remember faces and hand out paper. So that was nice for them.

Users are a bit miffed that their identity must be challenged just so that they can use a public toilet, naturally.

In case you are going to Beijing and are planning to have a bad tummy you should avoid the bathroom next to the Temple of Heaven, which is one of busiest tourist destinations in the area. Or just take your own paper with you.

In fact, why not stand outside the temple selling loo roll, ya filthy animal. µ