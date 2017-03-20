INQSport: Robot Wars series 9 episode 3 review

WARNING: More spoilers than the perimeter of the arena

ALWAYS NICE to see the old guard reminded that new teams are coming up through the ranks, but the fact that seasoned professional Thor was eventually taken out by newbies Concussion was a bit sad, considering that apart from leaking CO2, the robot was vastly improved over last year.

The one thing that you have to remember is that Thor is in the company of another audacious building project named after a God, Apollo (13), both of which were thwarted by CO2 leaks. Arf.

Meanwhile, we had a promise from Peter of Team Forsey that he would marry his partner if they lost Robot Wars, added a hint of bewildering spice to proceedings, especially as the flippin' thing (ironically, not a flipper, but a ‘spinnnnneaaaaaaaah' as the announcer says) proved spectacularly unreliable. "Our batteries packed in, basically."

Expulsion, a school engineering project made a promising but ultimately fruitless debut with its unique spinning blade with retractable serrated blades, one of a number of competition newbies in this episode.

Sadly though Foxit, a veteran, failed miserably this year after it failed to self right early on.

As usual, we're being drip-fed more and more aspects of robot design by the week and it was noticeable that lots of the teams were shown using 3D design packages on a computer in this episode. Of course, this is necessary, but it's an interesting technique that the producers are using to take us another inch under the bonnet every week.

One thing that we're finding more and more, however, is that the purpose of the house robots, apart from merchandising opportunities, seems increasingly limited. We're loving that they are allowed out of their corner for 10 seconds from time to time, and even more so that the robot that triggers their release might even end up becoming the hunted, but the contestant's robots aren't like the old days.

They're now getting so advanced that there's almost no need to beef things up with Matilda, Shunt, Dead Metal and Sir Killalot, who are just there to quite often, be unsportsmanlike bullies.

Compare this with the US series Battlebots. No house robots there. Just saying. We'd be sad to see the back of them but in equal measure, if they're staying, they need to play a bigger part at some level - ten-second bursts of destruction doesn't feel like enough. After all, what we're watching for is to see robots get smashed to bits, isn't it?

Anyway, in keeping with the Apollo theme, Good luck, Mr Forsey (and Ellie). µ