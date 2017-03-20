Qualcomm's 205 Mobile Platform (sigh) brings 4G and VoLTE to cheap mobiles

QUALCOMM HAS ANNOUNCED the 205 Mobile Platform (sigh), which looks to bring 4G and VoLTE to stripped-back phones aimed at emerging markets.

The Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform, which likely will find itself in sub-$50 mobes, consists of a Qualcomm 205 SoC, a 1.1GHz dual-core Cortex A7 chipset that's built on the 28nm manufacturing process and paired with an Adreno 304 GPU.

The most interesting thing about the SoC, though, is that it comes with an integrated Snapdragon X5 modem that supports LTE Cat 4 (150Mbps down/50Mbps Up) speeds and VoLTE. Qualcomm says this makes it ideal for "consumers, micro-enterprises, and others, to economically communicate using advanced LTE data services".

The Qualcomm 205 SoC also supports 3G and 2G networks, 802.11 b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1 and dual-SIM configurations.

"Qualcomm Technologies is committed to the migration of users and networks from 2G, 2.5G, and 3G to 4G," said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

"Feature phones are a lifeline in many emerging countries and the Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform allows us to bring 4G connectivity and services to the masses with devices at price points never seen before."

The Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform is available for OEMs and ODMs, and devices are expected to reach consumers in the second quarter of 2017.

It also supports Linux-based OSes, and is pin-compatible with the Snapdragon 210/ 212, allowing OEMs and ODMs to quickly migrate their designs.

The launch of the 205 Mobile Platform comes just days after Qualcomm announced that it doesn't want you, or us, to call its processors, er, processors anymore, and is instead asking for Snapdragon to be referred to as a "platform".

"Processor is a word that Qualcomm Technologies has embraced over the years with our Snapdragon brand, or as we say — our Qualcomm Snapdragon processor," the firm explained.

"But the word is an inadequate representation of what the technology actually is, and the solutions that tens of thousands of Qualcomm Technologies innovators have worked on."

Qualcomm also announced that entry-level Snapdragon 200 series processors will be dropping the Snapdragon name altogether. Instead, they'll be called Qualcomm Mobile Platform from here on out, with the 205 the first to make this change. µ