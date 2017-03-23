Super Mario Run for Android is now available at Google Play

Super Mario is not running, but walking in the direction of Android

SO-CALLED 'Super' Mario is now available on Android, months after it launched on iOS.

The arrival of Super Mario Run on Google's OS has been a long time coming, so it is a good job that he wasn't booked to fix a broken toilet or clear some drains.

This author has made Mario run, and wasn't exactly charmed with the experience. He can see why people do like it, because people will do almost anything so long as it involves staring into a mobile phone. Plus, he is Mario and is therefore perhaps the only moustached dungarees wearing stranger that you would invite into your home and trust your kids with.

So far only Apple users have been able to make the plumber run face first into dangers, so some Android users will be chomping at the bit to do the same.

Nintendo announced the release date for the new version of Super Mario Run on Twitter earlier this week, which presumably saved it some advertising coin.

It did not save it any grief though and many commentators have used the platform for bile and criticism. Some have perhaps fairly pointed out that the delay will come at Nintendo's cost because people are bored of the idea of the game, or - if they have played it - are bored of the experience.

@NintendoAmerica @Melwheezy It's a quick download and you play til your bored. After this much time people have forgotten about this. — Mike in the Shell (@mmillertechview) March 18, 2017

If you are not as bored and as cynical as we are, you can download Super Mario Run from the Google Play store to download for free, but you'll have to cough up £7.99 in order to unlock all of the levels.

In case you have forgotten this is the Super Mario Run proposition: "A new kind of Mario game that you can play with one hand," says the Play store blurb.

"In this game, Mario constantly moves forward through the courses while you use a variety of jumps to navigate. Mario will behave differently depending on the timing of your taps, so it's up to you to show off particularly smooth moves, gather coins, and reach the goal."

The goal is to save the Princess, who after all these years really should know how to look out for herself. µ