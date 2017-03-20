The Raspberry Pi is suddenly the third best-selling computer ever

THE INQUIRER'S FAVOURITE TINY COMPUTER, the pocket-sized Raspberry Pi, has gone from incoming curio to the third most popular computer ever in just five years.

The Pi has just celebrated its 5th birthday with a big do down in Cambridge. There, and in the MagPi magazine, founder Eben Upton dropped the bombshell, letting everyone know that a lot of people think that the hot cake selling PC is delicious.

"The Commodore 64 had, until recently, the distinction of being the third most popular general purpose computing platform," he told the gathering masses.

"That's what I'm here to celebrate, we are now the third most popular general purpose computing platform. We did it together, and it's kind of wonderful."

It's no secret that the Pi is a popular thing, and we have often reported on its million sales milestones. Its most recent reveal came last September when it announced a ten million sales figure.

"When we started Raspberry Pi, we had a simple goal: to increase the number of people applying to study Computer Science at Cambridge," said Foundation founder Upton then.

"By putting cheap, programmable computers in the hands of the right young people, we hoped that we might revive some of the sense of excitement about computing that we had back in the 1980s with our Sinclair Spectrums, BBC Micros and Commodore 64s. At the time, we thought our lifetime volumes might amount to 10,000 units if we were lucky."

The luck was with the Foundation, and it has reached numbers well beyond those expectations. Since the initial launch, it has released three versions of the main model and two of the Pi Zero which is smaller, but still excellent.

What is great and very nice about the Foundation and the Pi is that no one is lining their pockets from it.

"Thanks to you, we've beaten our wildest dreams by three orders of magnitude, and we're only just getting started," said Upton last year.

"Every time you buy a Raspberry Pi, you help fund our ongoing engineering work and our educational outreach programmes, including Code Club and Picademy." µ