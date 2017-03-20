What you missed in tech last week: Updategate returns, Google Drive borkage, Nintendo Switch sales

What you missed in tech last week

LAST WEEK witnessed the return of Updategate, with a new Windows 10 build suggesting that background downloads could be returning to the OS.

The build in question, which is more or less the release candidate for the Creators Update, contains a rewording of the rules about updates, that thankfully, eagle-eyed Insiders have noticed.

"We'll automatically download and install updates, except on metered connection (where charges may apply). In that case, we'll only download those updates required to keep Windows running smoothly," it says.

What's more, later in the week it was revealed that Microsoft has started the process of built-in obsolescence to current hardware by blocking updates of Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 to Intel 7th Generation (Kaby Lake), AMD Ryzen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 82x processors.

We've rounded up the top 10 stories from last week below. µ

Sex toy maker forced to pay out millions over intimate data invasion

Standard Innovation will pay penetrated punters a cool 10 grand a dong

Microsoft blocks Kaby Lake and Ryzen machines from updating Windows 7 and 8.1

You won't BELIEVE what their solution is (you will, obviously)

Google Drive for Windows goes titsup after firm rolls out unfinished update

Backup and Sync borkage takes down Windows desktop client

AMD's Ryzen 5 available on 11 April from $169

Chipmaker offers performance rather than price cuts to lure users away from Intel

38 Android phones found hiding pre-installed malware

Culprits include the Samsung Galaxy A5 and Asus Zenfone 2

Updategate: Latest Windows 10 build suggests background downloads are back

Here we go again ...

Nintendo Switch sales hit 1.5 million worldwide

85,000 punters in the UK have picked up the console

Alexa and Raspberry Pi power this talking skull assistant of nightmares

And you thought the talking fish was scary

AMD rebuffs Ryzen temperature and Windows 10 thread scheduling complaints

Nothing to see here, apparently

Kantar sounds death knell for Windows Phone and predicts a 'two OS' future

Kevin has decided to go where he's at least one per cent appreciated