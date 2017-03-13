Nintendo Switch jailbreak may be possible thanks to old iOS security flaw

The Nintendo Switch may be about to be turned upside down

THE NEWLY RELEASED Nintendo Switch console might have what its manufacturer thinks is a locked down operating system, but reportedly it does not.

A tweet from a notorious jailbreaker, the modern kind as opposed to the file in the cake kind, has set the internets alight with the suggestion that the Nintendo Switch can be forced to bend.

A report on the SlashGear website sees the jailbreak explained. The report says that the iOS jailbreaker qwertyoruiop's tweet has a photo that can be zoomed in on, and zooming in reveals that software was used and that software is called Pangu. There is only a photo though, so there is no proof that the jailbreak works.

that's just how it goes pic.twitter.com/ztkFrbjz5u — qwertyoruiop (@qwertyoruiopz) March 11, 2017

However, another hacker type called LiveOverflow has posted a video that explains the exploit and how it works. It also reveals that the crack is based on one that worked on iOS 9.3.x.

What does Nintendo Switch and iOS 9.3 have in common?

CVE-2016-4657 walk-through and intro to browser exploitation:https://t.co/ZTcjjOuPvt — LiveOverflow (@LiveOverflow) March 13, 2017

Qwertyoruiop is keen to explain that he has not jailbroken the Switch but merely suggested that it might be a possibility.

"Just to be clear: I did not jailbreak the Switch. I simply demonstrated a proof of concept exploit that gives me code exec in the browser," he explained on Twitter later.

"It is a viable starting point for further research but absolutely not enough to jailbreak the Switch."

We reckon that Nintendo should start counting the hours, maybe minutes, until someone takes the starting point and proves the concept. When that happen people may go homebrew crazy, just like that NES Classic has.

It is possible then that the firm may release a firmware update. Though it ought to be careful as users, particularly ones that play games, do tend to get a bit passionate when hardware firms step in and stop jailbreaking efforts and jailbreakers. See Sony and the whole Geohot business. µ