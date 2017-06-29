The iPhone turns 10: Read INQ's original coverage from 2007

10 YEARS AGO TODAY, on 29 June 2007, the first iPhone went on sale in the US, six months after Steve Jobs took centre stage at MacWorld 2007 in San Francisco to introduce it to the world.

With Nokia and BlackBerry dominating the market at the time, many expected the iPhone - with its lack of physical buttons and unusual touchscreen display - to be a flop, but despite costing a then-extortionate price tag of £269 ($536), it broke the one million sales mark within 74 days.

Last July, Apple celebrated selling its one billionth iPhone, nine years after it first went on sale.

Apple CEO Tim Cook marked the anniversary of the unveiling of the iPhone by promising that, despite 10 years of innovations, the best is still to come.

"iPhone is an essential part of our customers' lives, and today more than ever it is redefining the way we communicate, entertain, work and live," he said. "iPhone set the standard for mobile computing in its first decade and we are just getting started. The best is yet to come."

Here at INQ, to mark the anniversary, we've dug our original iPhone launch story out of the archives. You can read it in its glory below.

---

IT'S FINALLY HERE, the Apple iPhone has been announced, photographed, documented, and published.

Here it is in all its glory.

It combines the multi-touch touchscreen interface we've all heard whispers of for over a year now, with a fully fledged widescreen video iPod.

The device comes with either 4GB or 8GB of flash-based storage and will sell for an introductory price of $499 and $599, respectively. Expect it in June 2007 within the US, and a tentative 'end of 2007' for us Europeans - a long wait for those of us who are already drooling.

The phone has been confirmed as a Cingular Wireless exclusive in the US and it will be interesting to see who picks it up in the UK.

The phone features a rich HTML email client and in-built Safari web browser - which Apple purports as being the most advanced browser on portable device. We imagine Opera may have something to say about that.

This is all running on the 'OSX' operating system, presumably a very cut-down, thin client version, built for the device's proprietary hardware.

The iPhone OS allows for the use of widgets which are the same applications found on OSX's Dashboard.

Steve Jobs was recorded using the Google maps widget which looks like an exact copy of Google maps on the web.

Expect up to five hours phone talk time and around 16 hours of audio playback - but knowing manufacturers battery life specs, you should take this with a pinch of salt.

A range of accessories have also been announced including stereo headphones, headphones with a microphone, and a Bluetooth headset.

Here's a quick rundown of the currently known specs:

Specification overview

Screen: 3.5-inches, 320 x 480 @ 160 PPI

Storage: 4GB or 8GB

GSM: Quad-band (MHz: 850, 900, 1800, 1900)

Wireless: Wi-Fi (802.11b/g) + EDGE + Bluetooth 2.0

Camera: 2.0 megapixels

Battery: Up to 5 hours Talk / Video / Browsing; Up to 16 hours Audio playback

Dimensions: 4.5 x 2.4 x 0.46 inches / 115 x 61 x 11.6mm

Weight: 4.8 ounces / 135 grams

Many, many industry analysts have speculated on what Apple would eventually produce to push into the crowded mobile phone market. The final product might possibly be the most perfect culmination of all the speculation, desires, and needs of every Apple fan and Apple speculator over the last several years. µ